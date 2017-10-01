James Sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Groupon Inc. alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $99,000.00.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/james-sullivan-sells-25000-shares-of-groupon-inc-grpn-stock.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 359.6% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 28,782 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.