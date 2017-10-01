James Sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) insider James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, James Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $99,000.00.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The coupon company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 359.6% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 28,782 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Groupon in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).
