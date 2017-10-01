James J. Filler Purchases 211 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.32 per share, with a total value of $16,103.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 579,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,263,920.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $445.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.69. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $80.45.
Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Bancorp
Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.
