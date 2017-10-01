Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.32 per share, with a total value of $16,103.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 579,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,263,920.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CNBKA) opened at 80.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $445.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.69. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $80.45.

Get Century Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/james-j-filler-purchases-211-shares-of-century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-stock.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.