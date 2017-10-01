James H. Erlinger III Sells 10,000 Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (Q) Stock

Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE:Q) insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.52, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. (NYSE Q) opened at 95.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.57 and a beta of 0.63. Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE:Q) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Quintiles Transitional Holdings had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quintiles Transitional Holdings Inc. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Q. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 4,217.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,098,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934,290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 53.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 85.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 251,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 115,993 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings in the second quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quintiles Transitional Holdings by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

