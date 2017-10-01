J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co during the 1st quarter worth $140,124,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,194 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,402,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,295 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 33,815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 904,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,673,000 after purchasing an additional 901,849 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,261,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,130,000 after purchasing an additional 840,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on J P Morgan Chase & Co and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,438,412 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,334 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

