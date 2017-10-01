J.M. Smucker Company (The) (SJM) Position Maintained by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC maintained its position in J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.M. Smucker Company (The) were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary A. Oatey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard K. Smucker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.40 per share, with a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 652,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,738,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of J.M. Smucker Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $141.00 target price on J.M. Smucker Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J.M. Smucker Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) opened at 104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.62. J.M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $143.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46.

J.M. Smucker Company (The) (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J.M. Smucker Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.M. Smucker Company will post $7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. J.M. Smucker Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

About J.M. Smucker Company (The)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

