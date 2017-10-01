Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) opened at 36.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $755.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications.

