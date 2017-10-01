Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.86% of Itron worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) opened at 77.45 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities set a $88.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe.

