iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 102,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 48,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) opened at 79.88 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.