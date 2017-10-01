iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) is New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s 9th Largest Position

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF makes up 3.9% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 48,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) traded up 1.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,713 shares. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

