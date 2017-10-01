Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium Communications Inc., formerly GHL Acquisition Corp., is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services via satellite, and the provider of mobile satellite communications services offering 100% global coverage. Iridium offers voice and data communications services to the U.S. and foreign governments, businesses, non-governmental organizations and consumers via its constellation of 66 in-orbit satellites, seven in-orbit spares and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s commercial end-user base includes the emergency services, maritime, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, leisure, forestry, construction and transportation markets. Iridium’s products and related applications are installed in unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, commercial aircrafts, marine vessels, and ground vehicles. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) opened at 10.30 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,418,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc is engaged in providing global satellite communications services and products. The Company offers mobile voice and data communications services through satellite, and provides communications services offering true global coverage. It provides services to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations and consumers through its satellite network, which has over 70 in-orbit satellites with in orbit spares and related ground infrastructure.

