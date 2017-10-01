Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.8282669225654 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) opened at 50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.75 and a beta of 3.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $865,425.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,584.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,309 shares of company stock worth $2,997,692 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

