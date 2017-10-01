Investors Buy ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on weakness during trading on Friday. $49.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.37 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, ONEOK had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. ONEOK traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $55.41

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in ONEOK by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

