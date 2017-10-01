Investec Upgrades Standard Chart Plc (SCBFF) to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chart Plc (NASDAQ:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Standard Chart Plc (NASDAQ SCBFF) opened at 9.8399 on Wednesday. Standard Chart Plc has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1229.9874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Standard Chart Plc Company Profile

Standard Chartered Bank provides personal and business banking services such as loans and mortgages, insurance and investment.

