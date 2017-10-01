Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $4.51 Million Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,514,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,789,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,111,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 16,325.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,043,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Company (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/inverness-counsel-llc-ny-has-4-51-million-position-in-coca-cola-company-the-ko.html.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Vetr upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (KO) opened at 45.01 on Friday. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 180,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $8,312,140.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,719.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,541,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company (The) Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.