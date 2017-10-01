Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.50.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $359.33 target price (up previously from $305.67) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $333.33) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.33 target price for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ ISRG) traded up 1.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1045.88. The company had a trading volume of 228,270 shares. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $610.71 and a one year high of $1,054.77. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $990.40 and its 200-day moving average is $891.23. Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 6th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 5th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $756.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post $23.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salvatore Brogna sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.90, for a total value of $900,708.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $21,923,487. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2,770.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,181,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,465 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202,917.0% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,388,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,724,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,548,849,000 after purchasing an additional 447,397 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7,931.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 412,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,532,000 after purchasing an additional 407,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 919,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

