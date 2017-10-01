INTL FCStone Inc. (INTL) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of INTL FCStone worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 7.2% during the second quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in INTL FCStone by 555.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get INTL FCStone Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/intl-fcstone-inc-intl-position-increased-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered INTL FCStone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Mark Lowry Maurer sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,975.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) opened at 38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $717.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.69. INTL FCStone Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.71.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that INTL FCStone Inc. will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INTL FCStone declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTL FCStone Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.