International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 251,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Vetr lowered shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.26 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) opened at 145.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $182.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.58.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

