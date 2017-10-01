Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their ourperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) opened at 24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $897.38 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 204.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Ix L.P. Atlas sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $2,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

