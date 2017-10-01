Instructure’s (INST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Sunday. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

INST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Instructure in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Instructure from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) opened at 33.15 on Friday. Instructure has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock’s market cap is $973.91 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. Instructure had a negative net margin of 38.12% and a negative return on equity of 827.22%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Instructure will post ($1.24) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Conroy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $236,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc T. Maloy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $58,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,272 shares in the company, valued at $386,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,650 shares of company stock worth $1,102,718. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Instructure by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Instructure by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

