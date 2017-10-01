Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $601,000 in Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Media by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Media by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Media by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Media by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Media Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRCO shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tribune Media in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Tribune Media Company (TRCO) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. 2,717,702 shares of the company were exchanged. Tribune Media Company has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Tribune Media had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tribune Media Company will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tribune Media’s payout ratio is currently 204.08%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $601,000 in Tribune Media Company (TRCO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/institute-for-wealth-management-llc-invests-601000-in-tribune-media-company-trco.html.

About Tribune Media

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Media Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Media Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.