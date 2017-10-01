Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 5,394 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.04.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ VRTX) traded up 1.62% on Friday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,162 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $167.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $544.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,807 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $439,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 125,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,358 shares of company stock worth $83,072,822. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

