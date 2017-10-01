Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 24,531 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 99.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,847.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 537,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE GDV) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. 132,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a level of total return on its assets with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in dividend paying securities, such as common and preferred stock or other income producing securities, such as fixed income debt securities and securities that are convertible into equity securities.

