Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (YELP) CEO Sells $548,600.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $565,370.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $566,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $554,060.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $560,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $545,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $542,620.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $533,650.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) opened at 43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.05 and a beta of 1.41. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the local business review company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 18,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

