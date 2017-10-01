Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Insider Sells $47,137,728.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 304,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $47,137,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 154.23 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $112.76 and a 52-week high of $155.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.36 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,168,000 after purchasing an additional 276,273 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,937,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,068,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,322,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

