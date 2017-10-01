Insider Selling: Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Director Sells $312,500.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Patrick F. Noonan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at $695,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick F. Noonan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Patrick F. Noonan sold 5,000 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $305,750.00.

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE BFS) opened at 61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.72. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 129.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Saul Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Saul Centers by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

