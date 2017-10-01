Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) Insider Sells $168,980.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) insider Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,110.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE OLP) opened at 24.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting of retail, industrial, flex, and health and fitness properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 114 properties and participated in joint ventures that own five properties.

