Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Director Sells $42,500.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Gail S. Landis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) opened at 84.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 392,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 366,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

