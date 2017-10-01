Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) EVP Sells $7,351,133.20 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) EVP Henry Gomez sold 494,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $7,351,133.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) opened at 14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 204.31 and a beta of 2.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 0.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 371.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 252,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 6,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 566,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 309,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6,858.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

