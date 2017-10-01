Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) VP Sells $733,385.26 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $733,385.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,006.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) opened at 104.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $107.61.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.73 million. Curtiss-Wright Corporation had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post $4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

