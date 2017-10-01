Insider Selling: Achaogen, Inc. (AKAO) General Counsel Sells $18,324.54 in Stock

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $18,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ AKAO) opened at 15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Achaogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $673.62 million.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 281.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Achaogen, Inc. will post ($3.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAO shares. BidaskClub raised Achaogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Achaogen in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Achaogen by 153.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Achaogen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Achaogen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Achaogen by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

