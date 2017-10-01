FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP) in a report published on Wednesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Innovaderma Plc (IDP) opened at 309.00 on Wednesday. Innovaderma Plc has a one year low of GBX 71.00 and a one year high of GBX 410.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 38.84 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 363.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.03.

Get Innovaderma Plc alerts:

Innovaderma Plc (LON:IDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company had revenue of GBX 886 million during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Innovaderma Plc’s (IDP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/innovaderma-plcs-idp-corporate-rating-reiterated-at-finncap.html.

In related news, insider Ross Andrews bought 15,000 shares of Innovaderma Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £51,450 ($69,190.42).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.