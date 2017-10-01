Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Innospec worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) opened at 61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post $4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Innospec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

