Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued on Sunday. They presently have a GBX 123 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (IOG) opened at 15.25 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.66 million. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 11.35 and a 1-year high of GBX 30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.90.

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Oil & Gas PLC will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Oil & Gas PLC

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG) is a development and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas opportunities in the United Kingdom North Sea. The Company owns approximately two traditional licenses and over two promote licenses all in the North Sea.

