Imperial Brands PLC (IMT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.
IMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.59) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($55.81) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($57.83) target price on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,600 ($48.41) to GBX 3,770 ($50.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($47.07) to GBX 3,600 ($48.41) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,112.86 ($55.31).
Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,654.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,758.37. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,154.00.
About Imperial Brands PLC
Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.
