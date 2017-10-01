Illumina (ILMN) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Illumina to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Illumina has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Illumina’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Illumina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Illumina 30.27% 19.69% 10.81% Illumina Competitors -332.33% -32.70% -12.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Illumina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Illumina 2 9 9 0 2.35 Illumina Competitors 420 2199 3407 123 2.53

Illumina currently has a consensus target price of $180.31, suggesting a potential downside of 9.49%. As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 18.40%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Illumina is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Illumina and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Illumina $2.49 billion $666.78 million 39.06 Illumina Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -70.77

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Illumina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Illumina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Illumina beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc. (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc. (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations. Core Illumina’s products and services serve customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a range of genomic solutions. The Company’s portfolio of integrated systems, consumables and analysis tools addresses the range of genomic complexity, price points, and throughput, enabling customers to select the solution for their research or clinical challenge. The Company provides reproductive-health solutions, including noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), preimplantation genetic screening and diagnosis, and neonatal and genetic health testing.

