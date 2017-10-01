Ignyta’s (RXDX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ignyta, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“RXDX completed enrollment in both NTRK and ROS1 arms, with interim data to be presented at IASLC on October 18th, and expects to have duration of response data, with the possibility of all patient data centrally reviewed, and top-line data for ROS1 and NTRK in early 2018.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ignyta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Ignyta from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ignyta in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ignyta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Ignyta (RXDX) opened at 12.35 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $694.72 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Ignyta has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ignyta will post ($2.57) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ignyta by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyta in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

