IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stake Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,967.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,427,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,680,000 after buying an additional 6,116,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,910,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,660,000 after buying an additional 1,740,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,911,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,793,000 after buying an additional 1,089,880 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $83,723,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,224,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 155.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $173.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 473.46%. The company had revenue of $508.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $8,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,043,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,670,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $2,627,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,039,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,572,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,734 shares of company stock valued at $23,436,626. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

