Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,467,728 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 10,685,548 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,718,191 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 154,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IDRA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.48.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) opened at 2.23 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $333.68 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.09% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology.

