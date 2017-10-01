ICON PLC (ICLR) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ICON PLC were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ICON PLC by 252.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 684,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ICON PLC by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,291,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,950 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ICON PLC by 45.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,594,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,126,000 after purchasing an additional 496,700 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in ICON PLC by 6.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 3,965,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252,853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ICON PLC by 166.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) opened at 113.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. ICON PLC has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $117.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. ICON PLC had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICON PLC will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of ICON PLC in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of ICON PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of ICON PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICON PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About ICON PLC

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

