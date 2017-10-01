Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank restated a “focus stock” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$44,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $491,584.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) opened at 9.25 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 231.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

