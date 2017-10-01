Hubbell Inc (HUBB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $128.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hubbell from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of Hubbell (NYSE HUBB) opened at 116.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.88. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.03. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $125.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.35 million. Hubbell had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post $5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment.

