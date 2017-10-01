HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates Buy Rating for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a $282.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIDU. Vetr raised Baidu from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $265.83 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Erste Group raised Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Instinet raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.12.

Baidu (BIDU) opened at 247.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.39. Baidu has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baidu by 74.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 17,786.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

