HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Aareal Bank AG (ARL) a €41.00 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.90 ($49.88) price target on Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DZ Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. equinet AG set a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective on Aareal Bank AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Aareal Bank AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.16 ($46.61).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL) opened at 35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.59. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €27.79 and a 52 week high of €38.83. The firm has a market cap of €2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29.

About Aareal Bank AG

Aareal Bank AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties in Europe, North America, and Asia.

