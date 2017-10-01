Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Honda Motor Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Instinet upgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Honda Motor Co Ltd alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmc-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE HMC) opened at 29.56 on Friday. Honda Motor Co has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Honda Motor Co had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3,713 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,525.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $96.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.