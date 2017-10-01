Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $1,271,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. held its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. BidaskClub raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.59.

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 205.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.30 and a 200 day moving average of $196.51. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.76 and a 52 week high of $206.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.71.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. General Dynamics Corporation’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

