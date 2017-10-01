Holcim Ltd. (HCMLY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of Holcim Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Holcim from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS HCMLY) opened at 11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Holcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

