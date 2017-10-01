Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:HMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.50 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC raised Hoegh LNG Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ HMLP) opened at 18.55 on Thursday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $610.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 million. Analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 341.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

