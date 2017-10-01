Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,555,654 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 13,872,948 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,302,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) opened at 10.93 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

