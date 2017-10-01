Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) traded up 0.13% on Thursday, hitting $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,072,171 shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is 461.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 421,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,443,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,994,000 after acquiring an additional 329,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,027,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after acquiring an additional 867,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after acquiring an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

