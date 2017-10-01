Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Cigna Corporation (CI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) opened at 186.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.77. Cigna Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $188.36.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 5.55%. Cigna Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total transaction of $104,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total value of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

